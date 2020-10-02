The best sales we found this week: Early Prime Day deals and more

Buy Echo Dot (2-pack) at Amazon - $40

Amazon Fire TV Recast (early Prime Day deal)

Amazon

Prime members can also grab the Fire TV Recast, the company’s cord-cutter DVR, for $100 less. That brings the starting price down to $129, which is an all time low. The Recast is specifically for over the air broadcasts — it connects to an antenna and has no cable TV tuner. Cord cutters can use it to get live sports and local news and record that content to watch at any time.

Buy Fire TV Recast at Amazon - $129

iPad Pro

Chris Velazco / Engadget

A couple of 2020 iPad Pro models are $50 off at Amazon, most notably the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (WiFi, 128GB) which is now $949. The 11-inch tablet (WiFi, 256GB) is on sale for $849. These are the most powerful iPads you can get right now and they feature a few upgrades from the previous models, including a new ultrawide camera and a LiDAR sensor.

Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) at Amazon - $949

Buy 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB) at Amazon - $849

AirPods with wireless charging case

Chris Velazco / Engadget

Apple’s AirPods with wireless charging case are $151 right now on Amazon. While we’ve seen then at $140 in the past, this is the best deal we’ve seen since the beginning of August. We gave these AirPods a score of 84 for their improved wireless performance, good battery life and the added convenience of wireless charging.

Buy AirPods at Amazon - $151

New deal additions

Audible annual plan (early Prime Day deal)

Prime members can save $50 on Audible’s annual plan, dropping the price from $150 to $100. This is a rare deal that only comes around a couple times each year, making it a great opportunity for any Prime members not currently subscribed to Audible to give the service a try. You’ll get 12 credits upfront to use on any audiobooks in the service’s library, in addition to access to members-only sales, unlimited listening to original podcasts and more.

Buy Audible (annual plan) at Amazon - $100

Eufy Spaceview baby monitor

The baby monitor that made it into our Dads and Grads gift guide is back down to $120, which is $40 off its normal price. The camera gives you a 330-degree field-of-view into your kid’s space and the monitor’s 5-inch, 720p display makes it easy to see all of the shenanigans they’re getting up to. But the best part is that it’s an entirely local device, so you don’t have to worry about hackers spying on you.

Buy Spaceview baby monitor at Amazon - $120

Master & Dynamic sale

Master & Dynamic’s newest sale lets you save 25 percent when you spend $250 or more by using the code PICKMEUP at checkout. It’s a good opportunity to save on the company’s typically expensive headphone and earbuds, especially if you’ve wanted to upgrade your current audio situation. The sale lasts through October 5.

Shop Master & Dynamic sale

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.