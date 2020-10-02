The best sales we found this week: Early Prime Day deals and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.
This week brought a handful of good tech deals along with the announcement of Amazon Prime Day 2020. While Amazon’s annual shopping event will take place on October 13 and 14, there are still some deals worth considering right now (not to mention, a couple of early Prime Day deals for members). Here are the best deals from this week that you can still get today.
Echo Dot (early Prime Day deal)
Prime members can get two 3rd-generation Echo Dots for $20 each when they use the code DOTPRIME2PK at checkout. This brings the price per Echo Dot down to its lowest ever, making this a great deal if you don’t absolutely need the redesigned Echo Dot Amazon announced last week. Aside from the design and some reconfigured internals, both the 3rd-gen and the 4th-gen Echo Dots essentially do the same things — anything you ask Alexa, including play music, answer questions, set timers and alarms and more.
Prime members can also grab the Fire TV Recast, the company’s cord-cutter DVR, for $100 less. That brings the starting price down to $129, which is an all time low. The Recast is specifically for over the air broadcasts — it connects to an antenna and has no cable TV tuner. Cord cutters can use it to get live sports and local news and record that content to watch at any time.
A couple of 2020 iPad Pro models are $50 off at Amazon, most notably the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (WiFi, 128GB) which is now $949. The 11-inch tablet (WiFi, 256GB) is on sale for $849. These are the most powerful iPads you can get right now and they feature a few upgrades from the previous models, including a new ultrawide camera and a LiDAR sensor.
Apple’s AirPods with wireless charging case are $151 right now on Amazon. While we’ve seen then at $140 in the past, this is the best deal we’ve seen since the beginning of August. We gave these AirPods a score of 84 for their improved wireless performance, good battery life and the added convenience of wireless charging.
Prime members can save $50 on Audible’s annual plan, dropping the price from $150 to $100. This is a rare deal that only comes around a couple times each year, making it a great opportunity for any Prime members not currently subscribed to Audible to give the service a try. You’ll get 12 credits upfront to use on any audiobooks in the service’s library, in addition to access to members-only sales, unlimited listening to original podcasts and more.
The baby monitor that made it into our Dads and Grads gift guide is back down to $120, which is $40 off its normal price. The camera gives you a 330-degree field-of-view into your kid’s space and the monitor’s 5-inch, 720p display makes it easy to see all of the shenanigans they’re getting up to. But the best part is that it’s an entirely local device, so you don’t have to worry about hackers spying on you.
Master & Dynamic’s newest sale lets you save 25 percent when you spend $250 or more by using the code PICKMEUP at checkout. It’s a good opportunity to save on the company’s typically expensive headphone and earbuds, especially if you’ve wanted to upgrade your current audio situation. The sale lasts through October 5.