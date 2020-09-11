This week's best deals: $200 off the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and more

Buy Note 20 Ultra at Amazon - $1,099 Buy Note 20 Ultra at Best Buy - $1,099

Apple iPad Pro

If you’ve had your eye on the latest iPad Pros since their debut earlier this year, you can still grab a few models for less. The 256GB 11-inch model is $50 off while the 1TB 12.9-inch model is roughly $64 off thanks to an automatically applied coupon at Amazon. These iPad Pros are pretty much identical to the previous generation with the exception of a new ultra-wide camera and LiDAR sensor. If you won’t miss those features, though, B&H Photo has a sale that slashes hundreds off of some previous-gen models.

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus

The 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is $40 off, bringing the price down to $99. This is one of the upgraded Instant Pot models, with 48 customizable presets (including a sous vide mode); an improved inner pot that’s stovetop-friendly; and a quick-cooling lid. This is a great deal if you’ve been wanting a larger-capacity Instant Pot and like the idea of experimenting with advanced features.

August WiFi Smart Lock

August’s latest WiFi smart lock remains on sale for $219, which is roughly $30 off its normal price. We gave this gadget a score of 80 thanks to its easy installation process; minimalistic design that doesn’t take up too much space; and its compatibility with most virtual assistants, including Siri, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Beats Solo Pro

Beats’ Solo Pro wireless headphones are down to $199 at Amazon, $100 off their normal price and an all-time low. These on-ear cans earned a score of 81 from us for their excellent sound quality, good active noise-cancellation and improved design. By dint of them being on-ear headphones, some might find them uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time. Nevertheless, this is a solid deal if you like that type of fit, or you simply want a new pair for less than the price of competing models from Bose and Sony.

Sony WH-CH710N headphones

If you want to spend even less on a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones, Sony’s WH-CH710N are on sale for only $98, which is $100 of their normal price. These cans may lack a thumping bass, but the sound quality otherwise is good and Sony’s active noise-cancelling tech is just as good as you’d expect. They also promise impressive 35-hour battery life, so you’ll get plenty of work or study sessions in before they need a recharge.

New deal additions

Anker Powerline+ cables

We’re fans of Anker’s Powerline+ charging cables for their braided nylon design and overall reliability. Now you can pick up a couple of extra cables in Anker’s latest one-day-only sale on Amazon. You can get a three-pack of Powerline+ USB-C to USB-A cables for $14 and an MFi-certified Powerline+ II USB-A to Lightning cable for $12, among other accessories included in the sale.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition with Echo Glow

Amazon has discounted its bundle that includes an Echo Dot Kids Edition with the Echo Glow smart lamp to only $50, which is 50 percent off its normal price (and the regular going price of the Echo Dot alone). The Kids Edition is basically just a normal Echo Dot in a fun color and it also includes one year of FreeTime Unlimited, which is Amazon’s subscription that provides child-appropriate books, movies, TV shows, apps and more for kids to use at their leisure. The Echo Glow is a multicolor smart lamp that both parents and kids can use for visual reminders and to inject fun lighting into playtime and activities. If you do grab this deal, remember that your FreeTime Unlimited subscription will renew after one year at the standard $3-per-month price.

