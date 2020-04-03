This week's best deals: Sonos speakers, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and more

Buy Sonos Beam on Sonos - $350

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Newegg continues to offer a 6-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $40 when you use the code EMCDHDE22 at checkout. Game Pass Ultimate combines Xbox Live Gold, which allows for online multiplayer gaming, with Game Pass, which gives you access to more than 100 console and PC games.

For those new to the service, the best way in is to take advantage of Microsoft’s upgrade program. First, buy a 12-month Xbox Live Gold pass and then upgrade to Game Pass Ultimate for just $1. This method gives you one year of Game Pass Ultimate for only $61.

Buy Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Newegg - $40

New deal additions

Roku TV Wireless speakers

Roku discounted its TV Wireless speaker duo to $150, which knocks $50 off of its normal price. These speakers are designed to work exclusively with Roku smart TVs, allowing you to upgrade your entertainment sound system for less than the cost of a typical soundbar. They can also be used as Bluetooth speakers, so you can play audio from your smartphone and other devices through them.

Buy Roku TV Wireless speakers on Roku - $150

Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones

Best Buy discounted the gray and crystal blue models of the Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones to $200. These headphones provide a more balanced sound than other Beats devices we’ve tested, and Apple’s W1 chip makes them easy to pair with Apple devices. iPhones, iPads and Macs quickly recognize these headphones when they’re turned on, and you can seamlessly switch between listening on your phone or tablet to your laptop.

Buy Beats Studio 3 headphones on Best Buy - $200

Surface Pro 7 bundle

Best Buy has a one-day-only deal on the Surface Pro 7: the 2-in-1 machine with a Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage plus its Type Cover costs $650. This is the base model Surface Pro 7 and it normally costs $750 — and that price doesn’t include the Type Cover. We wish the base model had more RAM, but this is still a good deal for those who want the Surface Pro 7 and know they must also have the Type Cover. If the keyboard isn’t a necessity, Microsoft currently has a sale that drops the price of the Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage model to $699.

Buy Surface Pro 7 bundle on Best Buy - $650

Target video game sale

In need of new games? Target has a buy-two-get-one-free sale going on right now for select Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch games. Notable games included in the sale are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Borderlands 3, The Outer Worlds, Just Dance 2020 and Overcooked! 2.

Shop Target Buy 2 Get 1 Free sale

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Blizzard’s spring sale started on the Nintendo eShop and it drops Diablo III: Eternal Collection to $30, which is the lowest price we’ve seen. This is a great opportunity to pick up this game for the first time. There are also a number of other Nintendo Switch games on sale, including Terraria and Bloodstained, as part of the shop’s 505 Spring Sale.

Buy Diablo III on Nintendo eShop - $30

Vizio P-Series Quantum X

Now you can get Vizio’s 65-inch P-Series Quantum smart TV for $998 at Walmart and Vizio’s website. This 4K, QLED TV was already a great value, but this sub-$1,000 price tag is roughly $200 better than the price we’re used to seeing. Additional features include Dolby HDR support, built-in Chromecast, Apple AirPlay and HomeKit support and hands-free voice control.

Buy Vizio 65-inch P-Series Quantum X TV on Walmart - $998

Rane Twelve turntable controller

Musicians can grab two (yes, two) Rane Twelve turntable controllers for $1,175 at B&H Photo. Rane is offering this deal that lets you buy one controller and get the second one at 50 percent off. This is a great time to snag two of these 12-inch vinyl turntables that each include Strip Search, four decks of control and an adjustable high-torque motor.

Buy Rane Tweleve controller at B&H Photo - $1,175