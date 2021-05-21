This week's best deals: $100 off Apple's Mac Mini M1 and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We saw more deals on Apple products this week, plus a number of sales on Roku streaming devices. The Mac Mini M1 returned to a record-low price while some of the latest gadgets from Roku, including the Streambar and the Roku Ultra, were deeply discounted. Also, Apple's new, colorful iMac got a $40 discount on Amazon while Jabra's excellent Elite 85t wireless earbuds returned to an all-time low. Here are the best tech deals we found this week that you can still get today.

Mac Mini M1

Engadget

Both Mac Mini M1 models are on sale at Amazon — you can grab the 256GB version for $600 or the 512GB model for $800. Although we haven't given the new Mac Mini the full review treatment, Apple's M1 chipset has impressed us on all of the other machines we've tried it.

Buy Mac Mini M1 (256GB) at Amazon - $600 Buy Mac Mini M1 (512GB) at Amazon - $800

Apple iMac (2021)

Apple

The latest iMac, which just came out a few weeks ago, is $40 off at Amazon, bringing it down to $1,259. We gave it a score of 89 for its speedy performance provided by the M1 chip, lovely 24-inch Retina display and colorful case options.

Buy 2021 iMac at Amazon - $1,259

MacBook Pro M1

Apple

Apple's MacBook Pro M1 with 512GB of storage is down to $1,300 right now thanks to a sale price and an automatically applied coupon that knocks an additional $100 off. We gave the laptop a score of 84 for its fast performance, lovely display, good keyboard and trackpack and long battery life.

Buy MacBook Pro M1 (512GB) at Amazon - $1,300

Roku Streambar

Valentina Palladino / Engadget

A handful of Roku products remain on sale right now, including the Streambar, which is down to $99. We like this compact soundbar for its sound quality, Dolby Audio support and built-in streaming technology. You can also snag the Roku Ultra set-top box for $69 and the Streaming Stick+ for $40.

Buy Roku Streambar at Amazon - $99 Buy Roku Ultra at Amazon - $69 Buy Roku Streaming Stick+ at Amazon - $40

Jabra Elite 85t

Billy Steele/Engadget

Jabra's excellent Elite 85t wireless earbuds dropped to $180 this week, which is an all-time low. Normally priced at $230, these buds earned a score of 86 from us for their comfortable design, solid active noise-cancellation and good battery life.

Buy Jabra Elite 85t at Amazon - $180 Buy Jabra Elite 85t at Best Buy - $180

Fitbit Sense

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

The Fitbit Sense smartwatch is down to a new low of $240 at Amazon. We gave it a score of 82 for its comprehensive health-tracking tools, which include an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor, blood oxygen monitor and its big, bright display.

Buy Fitbit Sense at Amazon - $240

Omaze PC sweepstakes

Omaze has a sweepstakes going on right now in which you can win $20,000 to build the PC of your dreams. It costs nothing to enter, but if you do pay for additional entries, those donated funds benefit Gamers Outreach, an organization that provides video games and other recreation for children in hospitals. You can also use the code AFF50 to get 50 bonus entries as well.

Enter to win at Omaze

Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

New tech deals

Apple AirTags

The four-pack of Apple's AirTags is roughly $6 off right now at Amazon, bringing it down to $94 and change. While that's not a huge discount, it's notable considering these Bluetooth trackers just came out a few weeks ago. They're listed as temporarily out of stock right now, but you could place an order now and you won't be charged until the AirTags ship.

Buy AirTags (4 pack) at Amazon - $94

SteelSeries Nimbus+ gamepad controller

While the Nimbus+ gamepad controller isn't on sale itself, SteelSeries added a new perk for those who buy it — four free months of Apple Arcade (which is normally $5 per month). The wireless controller is designed to use with your smartphone and it has a D-pad, magnetic triggers, clickable joysticks and a built-in battery that should run for up to 50 hours.

Buy Nimbus+ gamepad controller at SteelSeries - $70

Nest Learning Thermostat

Adorama has the Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 right now, or $50 off its normal price. This upgraded version of Google's standard smart thermostat learns the temperatures you prefer in your home and builds schedules around them. That means that, soon after starting to use it, you won't have to manually adjust the temperature when you leave the house or when you go to bed — the thermostat will do it automatically.

Buy Nest Learning Thermostat at Adorama - $199

Thermoworks Thermapen Mk4

Thermoworks' Thermapen Mk4 is down to $69 right now, which is one of the best prices we've seen. This is one of our favorites because it's relatively compact, provides super fast temperature reads and automatically wakes up when you pick it up. Grilling season is right around the corner, so this sale is a good opportunity to upgrade one of the most important tools in your grilling arsenal.

Buy Thermapen Mk4 at Thermoworks - $69

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.