Latest in Gear

Image credit: Segway

Engadget readers can get $150 off Segway’s Kickscooter Max at Wellbots

One of the best scooters you can buy gets a sizable discount.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
55m ago
Comments
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Segway Ninebots Kickscooter Max
Segway

If you’re looking for a way to expand your mobility options through the pandemic, look no further. Wellbots is offering a special discount on the Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max only for Engadget readers. Typically you can expect to pay $799 for the e-scooter, but if you use the code “ENGADGET150” at checkout, you’ll get $150 off, making it a more approachable $649. That’s a more sizeable upfront saving than the last time Wellbots discounted the commuter device.

Buy Segway Kickscooter Max at Wellbots - $649

The Kickscooter Max is one of the more feature-rich scooters Segway makes. The company claims the built-in battery will get you 40 miles on a single charge, and that the scooter can handle 20 percent inclines. With fast charging support, it will only take you about six hours to charge its battery between long rides. Both the casing and internal components are protected by IPX5-rated waterproofing, so it can get you through the occasional downpour safely. Another nice feature is that it includes self-healing tires, which makes those dreaded punctures less of an issue. All of those make the Kickscooter Max one of the better scooters you can buy at the moment.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

In this article: transportation, holiday20, holidaydeal20, bfcm20, VMHoliday2020, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, segway, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The best Black Friday tech deals we could find

The best Black Friday tech deals we could find

View
Scientists find neutrinos from star fusion for the first time

Scientists find neutrinos from star fusion for the first time

View
Amazon will give its US frontline workers a $300 holiday bonus

Amazon will give its US frontline workers a $300 holiday bonus

View
The Morning After: The best Black Friday deals so far

The Morning After: The best Black Friday deals so far

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr