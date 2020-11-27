Engadget readers can get $150 off Segway’s Kickscooter Max at Wellbots

The Kickscooter Max is one of the more feature-rich scooters Segway makes. The company claims the built-in battery will get you 40 miles on a single charge, and that the scooter can handle 20 percent inclines. With fast charging support, it will only take you about six hours to charge its battery between long rides. Both the casing and internal components are protected by IPX5-rated waterproofing, so it can get you through the occasional downpour safely. Another nice feature is that it includes self-healing tires, which makes those dreaded punctures less of an issue. All of those make the Kickscooter Max one of the better scooters you can buy at the moment.

