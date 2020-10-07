Wells Fargo wants employees to delete TikTok from company phones

Wells Fargo does not want TikTok on its employees’ phones. According to The Information, the financial institution sent its employees a note, telling them to remove the app from corporate devices immediately. TikTok’s Wells Fargo ban would’ve come hot on the heels of a possible Amazon ban if the e-commerce giant didn’t issue a statement to deny that it’s prohibiting employees from installing the app on company-owned phones. A Wells Fargo spokesperson confirmed the company’s move to The Information, explaining that it came to the decision due to concerns about TikTok’s privacy practices:
“We have identified a small number of Wells Fargo employees with corporate-owned devices who had installed the TikTok application on their device. Due to concerns about TikTok’s privacy and security controls and practices, and because corporate-owned devices should be used for company business only, we have directed those employees to remove the app from their devices.”