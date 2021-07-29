'What Remains of Edith Finch' will hit iOS on August 16th

Annapurna Interactive hasn't forgotten the very first game it published.
Kris Holt
07.29.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
July 29th, 2021
In this article: ios, news, gaming, giant sparrow, annapurna interactive, mobile gaming, what remains of edith finch, iphone
What Remains of Edith Finch
Annapurna Interactive/Giant Sparrow

Annapurna Interactive is making lots of announcements today about its future, but the publisher hasn't forgotten its roots either. What Remains Of Edith Finch, the very first game AI released, is coming to iOS on August 16th.

The first-person mystery, which was developed by Giant Sparrow, debuted on PC and PS4 in April 2017. AI brought it to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch later. It's a well-reviewed game that encapsulates much of AI's ethos of releasing "personal, emotional and original" games. Perhaps the iOS release will help it find a whole new audience.

