WhatsApp lets you add new contacts with QR codes

WhatsApp is rolling out a handful of new features over the next few weeks. To make it easier to add new contacts, WhatsApp is introducing a new QR code capability. You’ll soon be able to scan another user’s QR code to add them to your contacts, no more typing in a phone number manually. As you may remember, WhatsApp tested this feature a few months ago.

On video calls, which now support up to eight people, WhatsApp will let you press and hold to maximize a participant’s video to full screen. There’s also a video icon in group chats, so you can easily start a group video call with one tap. Though, the icon will only appear in chats with eight or fewer participants.