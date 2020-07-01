Latest in Gear

Image credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp lets you add new contacts with QR codes

The app is getting animated sticker packs, dark mode and new video features.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
31m ago
WhatsApp new feature bundle
WhatsApp

WhatsApp is rolling out a handful of new features over the next few weeks. To make it easier to add new contacts, WhatsApp is introducing a new QR code capability. You’ll soon be able to scan another user’s QR code to add them to your contacts, no more typing in a phone number manually. As you may remember, WhatsApp tested this feature a few months ago.

On video calls, which now support up to eight people, WhatsApp will let you press and hold to maximize a participant’s video to full screen. There’s also a video icon in group chats, so you can easily start a group video call with one tap. Though, the icon will only appear in chats with eight or fewer participants.

WhatsApp is adding new animated sticker packs. WhatsApp on the web and desktop will get dark mode, and KaiOS users can share status updates that disappear after 24 hours. WhatsApps says its main focus is still providing reliable, private communication to its two billion users worldwide.

