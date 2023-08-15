WhatsApp is testing AI-generated stickers

WhatsApp is testing the ability to create custom stickers using generative AI. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is available to a small number of testers through the Google Play Beta Program. Meta is said to be preparing to roll out the tool more broadly in the coming weeks.

Those who are part of the test should see a Create button when they open the keyboard in the sticker tab. As with similar tools, you can enter a description of the sticker you'd like to use. The AI will spit out a set of stickers for you to choose from and share in your chats. The stickers are said to be easily recognizable and recipients may be informed when they see one that an AI model whipped up. As WABetaInfo notes, you can report any stickers you deem to be harmful or inappropriate to Meta.

“Our generative AI-powered experiences are under development in varying phases, and we’re testing a range of them publicly in a limited capacity," a Meta spokesperson told Engadget. "We have nothing further to share at this time.”

We've been seeing generative AI creeping into more and more parts of mainstream apps this year, so it's not exactly surprising to see WhatsApp introducing AI-generated stickers. The tool could make WhatsApp chats feel more personalized and avoid people having to rely on overused stickers, GIFs and meme images without necessarily having to rely on their own design chops. Reports have suggested a similar feature is coming to Instagram and Messenger as well.

Update, August 15th, 2023, 12:04PM ET: This story has been updated to include a quote from a Meta spokesperson.