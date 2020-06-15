WhatsApp adds payments, starting in Brazil

WhatsApp has finally started rolling out its long-promised payments feature. Starting today, WhatsApp users in Brazil can send money and pay for purchases from local merchants without leaving the chat app.
Adding a payment method is done through Facebook Pay, which means you can use the same information you have saved to Facebook to buy things on the platform's Marketplace page and send money to friends over Messenger. At launch, the app is compatible with cards issued by Banco do Brasil, Nubank and Sicredi, provided they're backed by either Visa or Mastercard. Each transaction is authorized with either a six-digit pin or a fingerprint scan.