Walmart plans to sell more PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles on Thursday

The new Xbox and PlayStation consoles go on sale at 3PM ET on Walmart.com.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
PS5 / Xbox Series
As Microsoft and Sony have explained, supply of the next-gen gaming consoles is expected to be tight for the next several months at least. Those trying to track down a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X have faced long odds, with stock somewhat randomly popping up either directly from the manufacturers or via retailers.

If you want to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X without waiting for Black Friday or paying high prices from resellers, set a reminder for 3 PM ET tomorrow, November 19th. Walmart said it will restock the PlayStation and Xbox consoles at that time, and the pages indicate you’ll also be able to snag the cheaper variants, like the PS5 Digital Edition or Xbox Series S as well.

Buy Xbox Series X at Walmart - $499 Buy Xbox Series S at Walmart - $299

Buy PlayStation 5 at Walmart - $499 Buy PlayStation 5 Digital at Walmart- $399

