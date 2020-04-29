Windows 10 preview adds COVID-19 info to the search box

The newest Windows 10 Insiders preview build (19619.1000) includes a handful of features that will make it easier to find the latest coronavirus information. Users can now look for reliable info via the search bar, and a new coronavirus info banner will appear in Search Home. Microsoft added fast access to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, and a new COVID-19 module will show the latest pandemic news from MSN.
“In challenging times like this, it’s important to stay informed,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.