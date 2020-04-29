Windows 10 preview adds COVID-19 info to the search box

This preview build isn’t all about coronavirus, though. Another new feature will allow you to control your music and audio apps with the Your Phone app. You’ll be able to play, pause and skip the songs playing on your phone through your desktop, and tracks will remain synced across your phone and PC. You can even switch between multiple sources using a dropdown menu in the app.

Microsoft is releasing the build to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring today, but some changes won’t go into effect until later this week. Of course, the next big Windows 10 update for the public is just around the corner. It’s expected in May.