Image credit: Microsoft

Windows 10 preview adds COVID-19 info to the search box

And you can control your music through the Your Phone app.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Windows 10 preview build coronavirus features.
Microsoft

The newest Windows 10 Insiders preview build (19619.1000) includes a handful of features that will make it easier to find the latest coronavirus information. Users can now look for reliable info via the search bar, and a new coronavirus info banner will appear in Search Home. Microsoft added fast access to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, and a new COVID-19 module will show the latest pandemic news from MSN.

“In challenging times like this, it’s important to stay informed,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

This preview build isn’t all about coronavirus, though. Another new feature will allow you to control your music and audio apps with the Your Phone app. You’ll be able to play, pause and skip the songs playing on your phone through your desktop, and tracks will remain synced across your phone and PC. You can even switch between multiple sources using a dropdown menu in the app.

Microsoft is releasing the build to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring today, but some changes won’t go into effect until later this week. Of course, the next big Windows 10 update for the public is just around the corner. It’s expected in May.

