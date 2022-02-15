Windows 11's first big update arrives with Android app support 'preview'

It took several months after launch, but Microsoft is finally making Android apps available to most Windows 11 users. As promised in January, the company is rolling out its first major Windows 11 update with an Amazon Appstore "preview" for American users. The preliminary release offers roughly 1,000 apps, including Amazon's own Audible and Kindle apps as well as third-party titles like Lords Mobile and Khan Academy Kids. The selection won't compare to the Google Play Store, but it should create some harmony between your PC and phone.

The upgrade offers OS improvements beyond Android support. The Windows 11 taskbar now lets Teams users quickly mute calls or share any window. The date and time now show on a second monitor, too, while the weather widget's taskbar component shows live information. Microsoft has also revamped Media Player with a focus on a "full-featured" music library, while Notepad offers a reworked interface with a dark mode, simpler menus and features like multi-level undos.

These updates probably won't sway you to install Windows 11 if you weren't before. They do help Microsoft fulfill promises made when it unveiled the software last year, though, and they might provide an incentive to step up before the free upgrade period is over.