Microsoft preps for its big Windows event with an 11-minute startup sound remix

Microsoft has decided the best way to remind people that it's launching "what's next for Windows" during an event on June 24th is with a song. Specifically, a "slo-fi" remix with the Windows 95, XP, and 7 startup sounds all played at 4,000 percent reduced speed. As Gizmodo helpfully points out, that slowdown brings the track to a length of exactly 11 minutes, for reasons you can probably figure out on your own.

Making people think of slowdowns in relation to your upcoming operating system update is certainly a bold strategy, but my question is why Microsoft didn't rely on startup sound remixes/artists that are already out there. As it is, the sounds play out over videos that recall the default desktops of each OS and are fairly peaceful to look at.

The style is practically its own genre on SoundCloud, with the benefit of being slightly more listenable than whatever this is. Whether you like it or not, it's still intriguing and points people to get a reminder ahead of the unveiling on June 24th at 11 AM ET. If you just wanted to hear the startup sounds the way you remember them, then try this video instead.