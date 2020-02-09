Microsoft preps for its big Windows event with an 11-minute startup sound remix

Windows 11 (or whatever it's called) will be revealed on June 24th -- hopefully without slowdown effects,
Richard Lawler
R. Lawler|06.10.21
@Rjcc

Sponsored Links

Richard Lawler
R. Lawler
@Rjcc
June 10th, 2021
In this article: Windows 11, news, gear, Microsoft, Windows startup sound
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 2: Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft, speaks during a Microsoft launch event to introduce the new Microsoft Surface laptop and Windows 10 S operating system, May 2, 2017 in New York City. The Windows 10 S operating system is geared toward the education market and is Microsoft's answer to Google's Chrome OS. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft, speaks during a Microsoft launch event to introduce the new Microsoft Surface laptop and Windows 10 S operating system, May 2, 2017 in New York City. Drew Angerer via Getty Images

Microsoft has decided the best way to remind people that it's launching "what's next for Windows" during an event on June 24th is with a song. Specifically, a "slo-fi" remix with the Windows 95, XP, and 7 startup sounds all played at 4,000 percent reduced speed. As Gizmodo helpfully points out, that slowdown brings the track to a length of exactly 11 minutes, for reasons you can probably figure out on your own.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

Making people think of slowdowns in relation to your upcoming operating system update is certainly a bold strategy, but my question is why Microsoft didn't rely on startup sound remixes/artists that are already out there. As it is, the sounds play out over videos that recall the default desktops of each OS and are fairly peaceful to look at.

The style is practically its own genre on SoundCloud, with the benefit of being slightly more listenable than whatever this is. Whether you like it or not, it's still intriguing and points people to get a reminder ahead of the unveiling on June 24th at 11 AM ET. If you just wanted to hear the startup sounds the way you remember them, then try this video instead.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget