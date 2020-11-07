You've never heard the Windows XP startup music sound like this

Windows XP, aka the operating system that people and corporations just won’t let go of even though they really should, has more to contribute to the world than occasional malware outbreaks. While so far it hasn’t been as celebrated as, say, Windows 95, the OS will never leave popular culture when it’s been everywhere for almost two decades.

MESSAGE ME

HIT ME UP ON MSN, I WANNA BE MORE THAN FRIENDS GIRL SO MESSAGE ME.



I CALL YOU XP CAUSE YOU'RE XTRA PRECIOUS



TAKE DOWN MY EMAIL ADDRESS BABY



THEY SAY THE EYES, ARE THE WINDOWS, INTO YA SOUL

AND WHEN I LOOK IN YOURS, ALL I SEE IS SUNSHINE AND GOLD. <3 pic.twitter.com/gkWzNfWbtS — ROMdos XP.exe ⌨️📀🎁🎁 (@romderful) November 7, 2020

That’s probably why “artist, producer and DJ” ROMderful felt the need to do this to its startup music, taking the six-second chime composed by Bill Brown and making it a full R&B song about a girl who should message him. The musician previously paid homage to blue screen errors with his project Press L to Continue, but this one leans more heavily into the PC nostalgia.