Microsoft rolls out the first Windows 11 preview

Windows fans and developers can get their first taste of Windows 11 today, as Microsoft has begun rolling out the first preview for Windows Insiders. The build will show off the operating system's refined interface, with a centered taskbar and redesigned Start menu, as well as its improved window management. But you'll have to wait a bit for some of the more advanced features, like the integrated Microsoft Teams chat and Android app compatibility. To try out the Windows 11 preview build, you can sign up on the web or from the "Windows Insider Program" section in Windows 10's settings.

You'll have to make sure your PC meets the Windows 11 minimum hardware requirements to test the preview build, naturally. (Microsoft is making an exception for systems that meet the Windows Insider program's requirements though. Yes, it's all very confusing.) Microsoft's compatibility app will let you know if your system passes muster.

Microsoft

The first Insider Preview, Build 22000.51, looks a lot like the leaked build that we looked at a few weeks ago. There are a few notable changes though: the File Explorer now has a cleaner command bar, the Microsoft Store app has been updated with a new UI, and you'll also be able to customize your touchscreen keyboard. If you use an external monitor alongside a laptop, you'll also see the improved docking experience, which can place Windows in their correct spots whenever you plug into your monitor. And when you disconnect, that monitor's open windows neatly minimize to your task bar.