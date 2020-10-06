Wondercise’s on-demand fitness classes pair with your existing smartwatch

If you’re looking for on-demand fitness classes that sync up with the tracker on your wrist, Apple upcoming FItness+ service isn’t your only option. Wondercise, the Taiwanese on-demand fitness service, is rolling out its platform to the wider world. The company claims that, if you have a compatible smartwatch, your movements will sync up on screen in real time to help you keep on top of your form.

These on-screen metrics are designed to help trainers focus on their technique and keep parity with their instructors. Speaking of which, you can be taught classes in a number of disciplines, from Kettlebell, Tai Chi through to Resistance Band workouts and Hip Hop Dance. All you need to do is set a fitness goal and the system will produce a playlist of classes to help you on your way.