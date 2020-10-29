World Of Warcraft's 'Shadowlands' expansion arrives on November 23rd

November 23rd marks the 16th anniversary of World of Warcraft, and Blizzard plans to celebrate the occasion by giving you plenty more to do in the game. It’ll start rolling out the long-awaited Shadowlands update at 6 PM ET on that day. That’s four weeks after Blizzard originally planned to release the expansion.

The studio delayed the rollout of Shadowlands from October 26th to improve the endgame and polish up the expansion as a whole. To whet your appetite a bit more, a pre-launch warm-up event starts on November 10th, in which you can take on “a flood of the Scourge.” Blizzard also revealed that season one of Shadowlands starts on December 8th. The expansion’s first raid, Castle Nathria, will be available on that date.