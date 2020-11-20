Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Aaron Souppouris / Engadget

Apple promises Xbox Series X/S controller support in a future update

The Bluetooth Low energy controller that comes with new Xboxes doesn't work with your Mac or iPhone, yet.
43m ago
Xbox controller
Aaron Souppouris / Engadget

While the slightly revamped controller that comes with Microsoft’s new console slides in as a mostly seamless upgrade, it’s not so simple if you’re trying to use it with Apple devices. 9to5Mac points out that a support page listing compatible controllers reveals work is being done on the issue, with a message saying “Microsoft and Apple are working together to bring compatibility for the Xbox Series X controller to customers in a future update.”

It’s unclear why it doesn’t work already, but the new controller adds Bluetooth Low Energy connections that should help it save battery life once it’s working. There’s no word on Sony’s new controller, which does have support in recent versions of Steam’s beta software on PC, but 9to5Mac notes recent iOS developer builds have suggested work is in progress to make the DualSense compatible for use also.

