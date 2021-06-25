Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service is now available on iOS devices

Following an invite-only beta test that started in mid-April, Microsoft has rolled out its Xbox Cloud Gaming service to all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on iOS and PC. With the start of today's open beta, you can visit the xCloud website and start playing some of the games included in the Game Pass library through your browser. On PC, the service supports Edge and Chrome, while on iOS it’s accessible through Safari. What’s more, you can use a controller over Bluetooth or USB to play the included games.

Microsoft also shared that it’s now using custom Xbox Series X hardware to power the xCloud experience. For those with a fast enough internet connection, the new hardware will allow you to steam games at 1080p and up to 60 frames per second. At the same time, Microsoft is expanding its Designed for Xbox to include two iOS controllers: the Backbone One and Razer Kishi. With the new badge, both controllers will come with a complimentary three-month trial of Game Pass Ultimate for those who haven’t tried the service before.

Getting to the point where xCloud is available on iOS devices has been something of a journey for Microsoft. Citing its App Store policies, Apple initially said it wouldn’t allow game streaming apps on its devices, but then later carved out an exception to allow those apps to work through a browser.