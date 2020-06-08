Xbox Digital Direct replaces long redemption codes with a single click

Alternatively, you can navigate to “Settings,” then “Account,” then “Included with this Xbox,” to find the Digital Direct content available for your console and its redemption status. This information is also viewable in “My Library.”

Digital Direct appears to be the “digital attach” feature dubbed Project Roma, according to Thurrott. The Xbox team gives codenames to various features that were under development for its console -- Anaconda was revealed as Series X and Maverick turned out to be Xbox All Digital, among others.

The feature is shipping first on the just-released Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X. Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be available to play until September, but gamers can take advantage of Digital Direct on the new console while they wait.

Microsoft has previously tried to address the hassle of download codes by making them scannable via QR codes and the Kinect camera. Digital Direct eliminates the tedious typing, however it could make it difficult to share or sell a bundled game you don’t want.