Xbox Digital Direct replaces long redemption codes with a single click

A new Xbox feature makes it easier to claim games that come with the console, doing away with the 25-digit codes that were required before. Digital Direct, pointed out by Polygon, embeds games and other DLC directly to the console that you can redeem during the setup process. For those who are post-setup, the feature can be found in the “Accounts” and “My Library” sections.
When setting up a console, you will now see a page giving you the option to redeem content and service offers that come with it, according to the Xbox website. Redeeming is as simple as clicking “Claim It.” Anything that’s redeemed will be attached to the Microsoft account that claimed it.