Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft's new Xbox UI is already available on Xbox One

The Xbox Series X and Series S will share this same interface that just rolled out to the Xbox One.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
62 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Xbox UI
Microsoft

Sponsored Links

We’re still almost a month away from the Xbox Series X and Series S going on sale, but their software experience has arrived on the Xbox One. In August Microsoft revealed its unified Xbox UI that would stretch across mobile apps, PC and consoles, and now it has rolled out on the Xbox One in the October update.

On Xbox One, there’s a refreshed look and feel, with rounded corners and newly stylized icons all over. It follows the updated Xbox Store that’s faster and easier to use — and finally allows users to turn off annoying autoplaying videos — with tweaks that should make your gaming smoother. One of the most noticeable changes is the new notifications inbox, but there are a lot of things that have been adjusted.

Xbox One getting started
Microsoft

According to Microsoft, it’s easier to set up a new console, which is something many Xbox gamers will appreciate when their systems arrive, and Profile Themes are now available to everyone. Also, your “most recently used” list of items can now include settings and the Microsoft Store, making jumping back and forth to those a bit faster.

In this article: Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Microsoft, Xbox UI, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
62 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

View
Google Pixel 5 review: An off year for Pixel fans

Google Pixel 5 review: An off year for Pixel fans

View
All the best Prime Day deals you can still get under $100

All the best Prime Day deals you can still get under $100

View
The list of PS4 games that don’t work on PS5 just got shorter

The list of PS4 games that don’t work on PS5 just got shorter

View
Amazon has steep discounts on microSD cards and SSDs for Prime Day

Amazon has steep discounts on microSD cards and SSDs for Prime Day

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr