Original Xbox's complete source code leaked online

The original Xbox was a new frontier for modders and tinkerers, as the included hard drive made it easy to install unofficial dashboards and pirated games. Those enthusiasts might be getting a flashback to 2002, as the official Xbox OS has leaked online, according to The Verge. This includes the Xbox dev kit, emulators, build environments, documentation and the kernel itself. These kinds of leaks have often enabled developers to create unofficial (and illegal) fan projects such as emulators. However, The Verge notes that some of this data has been available within the homebrew scene for a while, so it’s not clear how much of it will be a revelation to the Xbox modding and emulation community.

An early version of the source code for Windows NT 3.5 has also leaked online. The dump contains just about everything one would need to understand the inner workings of the system. The OS was released in 1994 but was quickly replaced by Windows NT 3.51. There probably aren’t many people or businesses still using Windows NT 3.5, so this leak isn’t likely to become a security risk.