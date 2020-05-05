Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo

'Super Mario 64' fan releases a fully playable port for PC

Nintendo isn't going to be happy.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
44m ago
Comments
51 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Super Mario 64
Nintendo

Super Mario 64 has been modded and emulated for years now, so playing Nintendo’s 1996 classic on a PC is certainly nothing new. Now, however, a fully-functional, native 4K port of the game has appeared for the first time, built from the ground up specifically for PC, which means it runs cleanly, has built-in controller functionality and even supports additional modding.

The surprise arrival was showcased in a 12-minute-long YouTube clip posted by a user called “Unreal” (no apparent relation to Epic Games), with players noting that the entire game — rather than single levels — was released online over the weekend. You’ll have to know where to look if you want to try it yourself, though. As Unreal notes on the YouTube video, “I can’t give a download link for obvious reasons and DON’T ask a [sic] download link in the comments.”

That obvious reason, for the uninitiated, is Nintendo’s absolutely relentless pursuit of copyright infringement. In recent times the company has taken down subscription services, indie creators  and even leisure activities that have dared make references to its intellectual property. Undoubtedly, Nintendo’s IP bods are scouring the internet right this second to make sure every trace of the new port is removed — especially at the company is rumored to be working on an official re-release of the game. Fans are being super secretive and protective about its location, though, so they might be searching for a while, giving players a slightly higher chance of finding the game before it goes away forever.

In this article: copyright, 4K, Super Mario 64, port, Nintendo, PC, game, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
51 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Billy Mitchell is taking his ‘Donkey Kong’ cheating saga to court

Billy Mitchell is taking his ‘Donkey Kong’ cheating saga to court

View
Why I caved and finally bought a 4K Blu-ray player

Why I caved and finally bought a 4K Blu-ray player

View
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $250 at Best Buy

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $250 at Best Buy

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

View
NASA's Mars helicopter is ready for the red planet

NASA's Mars helicopter is ready for the red planet

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr