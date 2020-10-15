Here's the complete list of Xbox Series S and X launch titles

The Xbox Series S and Series X consoles will have backwards compatibility with thousands of older titles, so you’ll have no shortage of games to play when they arrive in less than a month. But if you want to prioritize launch titles for the consoles instead of revisiting old favorites, then you may want to check out the official list below. Thirty titles made up of brand new games and old ones optimized for Microsoft’s next—gen consoles are coming out on November 10th, the same day Series S and Series X start shipping.

Some of the them, like Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Assassins Creed Valhalla, will be available for the first time on November 10th, while some like NBA 2K21 were released very recently. The other titles in the list are games previously released for older consoles that have been upgraded for the upcoming models. Most of the titles also feature Smart Delivery, which means you can get their Series S and Series X versions for free if you already purchased them — or plan to purchase them — for the Xbox One. Finally, the list below notes the games you can play with an Xbox Game Pass subscription if you’d rather not purchase a copy: