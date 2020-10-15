Latest in Gaming

Here's the complete list of Xbox Series S and X launch titles

They're composed of new games and old ones optimized for the next-gen consoles.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
26m ago
The Xbox Series S and Series X consoles will have backwards compatibility with thousands of older titles, so you’ll have no shortage of games to play when they arrive in less than a month. But if you want to prioritize launch titles for the consoles instead of revisiting old favorites, then you may want to check out the official list below. Thirty titles made up of brand new games and old ones optimized for Microsoft’s next—gen consoles are coming out on November 10th, the same day Series S and Series X start shipping.

Some of the them, like Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Assassins Creed Valhalla, will be available for the first time on November 10th, while some like NBA 2K21 were released very recently. The other titles in the list are games previously released for older consoles that have been upgraded for the upcoming models. Most of the titles also feature Smart Delivery, which means you can get their Series S and Series X versions for free if you already purchased them — or plan to purchase them — for the Xbox One. Finally, the list below notes the games you can play with an Xbox Game Pass subscription if you’d rather not purchase a copy:

  • Assassins Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)

  • Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)

  • Bright Memory 1.0 (Smart Delivery)

  • Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)

  • Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

  • Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

  • DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)

  • Enlisted

  • Evergate

  • The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)

  • Fortnite

  • Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

  • Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

  • Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

  • Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

  • King Oddball

  • Maneater (Smart Delivery)

  • Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)

  • NBA 2K21

  • Observer: System Redux

  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

  • Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)

  • Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

  • The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

  • War Thunder (Smart Delivery)

  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

  • Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)

  • WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)

  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)

  • Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)

