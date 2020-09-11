Xbox Series S won't apply Xbox One X enhancements to older games

When Microsoft detailed the Xbox Series S earlier this week, it said the console is four times more powerful than the Xbox One. Notably, the company didn't compare the upcoming console to the Xbox One X. With its ability to play next-generation titles, the Series S will likely end up the more capable system in the long run. But when it comes to playing older Xbox and Xbox 360 games, you won't get the same enhanced experience that you can currently get through the Xbox One X.

A Microsoft spokesperson told GameSpew the Xbox Series S will allow you to play the Xbox One S versions of backward compatible titles. "To deliver the highest quality backwards compatible experience consistent with the developer's original intent, the Xbox Series S runs the Xbox One S version of backward compatible games while applying improved texture filtering, higher and more consistent frame rates, faster load times and Auto HDR," the spokesperson said.