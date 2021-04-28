XPrize launches a $15 million contest to develop alternative meats

Just one week after Singapore became the first country in the world to approve the sale of lab-grown meat, XPrize has announced a new competition to foster the development of technologies that will transform the global food industry. In partnership with ASPIRE, an offshoot of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), the Feed the Next Billion contest gives entrants four years to develop meat alternatives.
Any company or organization that signs up for the competition will have a tricky challenge ahead of them. The XPrize says entrants will need to create consistent cuts of alternative meats that look, taste, smell, feel and cook like a regular fish fillet or chicken breast. They’ll also need to show their approach is more sustainable and that they can scale it to meet global demand.