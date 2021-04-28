XPrize launches a $15 million contest to develop alternative meats

Part of the inspiration for the competition came out of XPrize’s recently released Future of Food Impact Roadmap. In the report, the organization highlights 12 “breakthrough opportunities” that could one day lead to a more equitable and sustainable global food supply chain. One of the opportunities the organization highlights is alternative sources of protein. “... the need for alternative proteins at-scale was identified as a critical impact area that requires significant technological advances, decreased price points, and notable shifts in consumers’ preferences — all while maintaining positive health and environmental benefits as compared to conventional animal-based proteins,” XPrize said.

XPrize also spends a good amount of time talking about food security. That’s something that’s often not touched on when it comes to fake meat. And yet it’s a pressing issue all the same. In a report last year, the UN predicted climate change could reduce the number of fish humans could sustainably catch by as much as 25 percent by the end of the century. Seafood currently accounts for about 17 percent of the world’s diet of animal-based protein. That’s a lot of communities that could have their main source of protein disrupted by climate change.

Those who want to take part in the Feed the Next Billion content have until April 28th, 2021 to register. The organization will give away a total of $15 million to grand prize winners.