'Yakuza: Like a Dragon' reboots the franchise on November 13

The next instalment in the long-running Yakuza franchise will reach Western shores on November 13th. That's pretty much what we were expecting -- Sega had already given us a "November" release window, and a Microsoft Store pre-order page had previously referenced the 12th day of the month. Yakuza: Like a Dragon will initially be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC through Steam and the Microsoft Store. The Xbox Series X version will be available on the same day the console launches, followed by the PS5 release sometime later. If you buy the Xbox One version, you'll also get the Series X upgrade free of charge via Microsoft’s Smart Delivery.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, better known as Yakuza 7, debuted on the PlayStation 4 in Japan last January. It's a soft-reboot for the long-running franchise, which has long centered on the heroic exploits of Kazuma Kiryu (and, to a lesser extent, Goro Majima). Ichiban Kasuga is now in the spotlight, and the series will be shifting its focus from Kamurocho to a Yokohama-inspired district called Isezaki Ijincho. Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has also replaced the real-time combat with a turn-based RPG system that could divide fans. Like the Kiwami remakes, it's meant to feel fresh and approachable for newcomers and longtime Yakuza fans alike.