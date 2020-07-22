'Yakuza: Like A Dragon' will be released this November

The game will support Xbox Series X Smart Delivery, meaning that you’ll only need to buy it once to play on that console or Xbox One, and there’ll be a cross-save function. Sega says it’s planning a PS5 “upgrade path” as well, and it’ll have more details about that later.

Sega revealed Yakuza: Like A Dragon, which was released on PS4 in Japan in January, will include an English voice dub option. The most recognizable name among the cast is George Takei of Star Trek fame, who plays a villain named Masumi Arakawa. He’s “a powerful patriarch whose dissolution of the Tojo Clan’s yakuza empire sets into motion the conflict at the heart of this complex, winding narrative.” There’ll also be subtitle support for English, French, Italian, German and Spanish.

There are a few different editions of Yakuza: Like A Dragon. The base Day Ichi Edition costs $59.99 on all platforms, and there’s a physical steelbook version. A legends costume pack is up for grabs as a pre-order bonus. The $69.99 Hero Edition adds a couple of playable jobs and a Management Mode Set, with more employees for the Management Mode minigame. The $89.99 Legendary Hero Edition includes all of that, along with in-game crafting, karaoke, ultimate costume and stat boost sets.