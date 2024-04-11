You can now listen to Substack podcasts on Spotify

Substack shows are now on Spotify. The partnership lets Substack podcast creators add Spotify distribution for their programs with only “a few clicks.” The move could boost the streamer’s library after scaling back its exclusive podcast ambitions last year in favor of broader distribution — including a non-exclusive contract renewal with noted vaccine aficionado Joe Rogan.

When listening on Spotify, you’ll see a padlock (or “Paid” tag, where applicable) next to Substack podcasts. You’ll need to link your Substack account before you can begin listening.

Some Substack podcasts are free, and you can listen to those immediately after linking accounts. For paid programs, you’ll still need to pony up for those on Substack before you can hear them on Spotify. (The move is less about giving you freebies and more about expanding Substack’s audience.) But you don’t need Spotify Premium; you can listen to the same Substack content whether you’re on a free or paid Spotify plan.

Spotify says podcast creators retain complete control of their content, subscriber bases and revenue. When setting it up, podcast makers need to choose an option to sync with Spotify in their Creator Account settings. That will instantly make all of their current and future programming available on the streaming platform.

The partnership is built on the Spotify Open Access API, which publishers like Calm, The Economist, Freakonomics Radio, Patreon, Dateline NBC and The Wall Street Journal also use to tap into the music platform’s listener base. It’s easy to see the appeal for creators: Spotify reported 602 million monthly active users and 236 million premium subscribers at the end of 2023.