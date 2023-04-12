You can now stream Peacock shows on Meta Quest VR headsets And you can soon visit Dunder Mifflin in VR.

You can now watch The Office in VR, as NBC Universal’s Peacock app is now available for the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro virtual reality headsets. In addition, the companies are partnering to give new Quest owners a free year of the streaming service.

The app brings content like Poker Face, Vanderpump Rules and (coming April 14th) Cocaine Bear to a giant screen in VR. Of course, live sports, including NFL and Major League Baseball games, are also included. Additionally, the app supports multitasking with multiple screens, and you can resize the content window — stretching all the way up to theater-sized.

The app launch and deal are part of a three-year partnership between Meta and NBC Universal, announced in October. Meta says it will also bring “experiences across a variety of NBCU IP, including Universal Monsters, Halloween Horror Nights and The Office to immersive environments like Horizon Worlds and Avatars Store.” For example, Meta’s Horizon Worlds (the company’s metaverse home base) will let you interact with virtual content from The Office later this year.

As for the deal, if you buy a new Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro headset between now and April 11, 2024, you can redeem a code for 12 months of Peacock Premium (usually $5 per month). Or, if you bought one of those headsets before April 11th, you’ll receive an offer for three free months. However, Peacock Premium still includes full ads; you’ll need Peacock Premium Plus, which costs an extra $5 monthly, for a plan with “fewer ads.” Quest owners with eligible accounts (at least 18 years old and living in the US or its territories) can watch for an email with a promo code and redemption link.