YouTube limits experimental features to paid Premium subscribers

If you’ve used YouTube recently, you know that it really, really wants you to sign up for a paid Premium subscription. Now, Google is providing another incentive by allowing Premium users to try out experimental features still under development (via Android Central). Up until mid-September, those tests were offered at random to all YouTube users.

YouTube has in the past tested upcoming features like picture-in-picture with random users and beta app testers. It’s likely to keep testing certain things that way, but now it seems to be saving the interesting Labs program toys for subscribers.