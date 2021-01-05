YouTube has suspended a News Corporation-owned radio station

YouTube has taken down a channel run by talkRadio, a British radio station owned by a subsidiary of News Corporation. The only information left on the page at time of publication is that talkRadio was “terminated for violating YouTube’s community guidelines.” BBC News says that the video-sharing service has yet to provide a detailed statement about the removal, but speculates that the channel specifically violated YouTube’s policies on misinformation.

In a tweet, talkRadio said that its channel hosts live-streams of radio broadcasts which, in the UK, are regulated by Ofcom, the country’s media regulator. It adds that the outlet has “robust editorial controls in place” and that it takes care to “balance debate.” Its reporting has, however, been critizied by independent fact checkers like FullFact.