YouTube is testing a tool that checks for copyright violations during upload

YouTube has started testing a system that checks for possible copyright violations during video uploads. According to a screenshot shared by social media consultant Matt Navarra (by way of XDA Developers), the tool checks a video for "any copyright issues that may restrict its visibility." It notes the user can address issues that emerge before the video is published.

YouTube has a new video upload screen featuring additional copyright checks before publishing (on desktop)



Engadget has contacted YouTube for more details about the tool, which appears to be desktop-only for now. Presumably, it harnesses YouTube's Content ID system, which monitors the service for copyright issues. Copyright owners who find violations through Content ID can block a video from being viewed, monetize it themselves or track viewership stats. YouTube can also ban channels over copyright infringements.

Even if this system doesn't find any issues, copyright owners can manually file infringement claims after the video is live. Still, it could help to protect users from and accidental violations or having to go through the trouble of dealing with copyright claims. It will likely reduce instances of piracy on YouTube too.