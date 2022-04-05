YouTube Go will no longer be available starting this August

YouTube Go is going away for good in August. The YouTube Team has announced that it's retiring the lightweight alternative to its main app, mainly because it has become unnecessary over the years. YouTube developed the Go application for users where connectivity is spotty, mobile data prices are prohibitive and low-end phones that couldn't run the main app as well as more expensive devices could were common. The team explained that since Go was first launched in 2016, YouTube has rolled out a number of performance improvements to the main app.

Some of those upgrades allow the main app to run more efficiently on entry-level devices and for people with slow networks. The team says it's also working on new controls that would help people lower their mobile data usage if they have limited access to it, though it didn't say when the new feature will be available. It's now advising Go users to download the main application, which unlike the lightweight version allows people to comment, post, create content and use the dark theme.

YouTube Go was initially available in India and Indonesia before making its way out of beta and into wide release back in 2017. In 2018, YouTube rolled it out to over 130 countries, so more users can download the 10MB app. Now it's time to bid it farewell. As 9to5Google notes, this raises questions about the need for Android Go in the future. The OS allows cheap phones to run faster, but there may come a time when the main Android platform can run as efficiently on low-end devices.