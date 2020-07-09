YouTube Kids app is now on Amazon’s Fire TV

Families now have a new way to watch YouTube’s kid-friendly videos on their TVs: YouTube Kids is now available as a dedicated app for Amazon’s Fire TV. The app, which is rolling out to Fire TV devices now, comes a year after the regular YouTube app made its return to Fire TV following a long-running spat between the two companies.

YouTube Kids offers a curated catalog of child-friendly videos that’s separate from the main YouTube experience. Amazon also notes that the app also comes with parental control features that allow parents to block certain channels or videos — a handy feature given YouTube’s messy history with supposed age-appropriate content.