YouTube Music adds an Explore tab to help you find new music

Starting today, Google is rolling out a new "Explore" tab to the YouTube Music mobile app. The Hotlist section the new tab is replacing had mostly highlighted music videos that were trending on YouTube at the time. By contrast, Google designed its replacement to help you find new music.
The tab is divided into two sections. Underneath the first, you'll find new albums, singles and music videos to stream. As you might have expected, YouTube will highlight what tracks you should check out based on your listening history. Down the screen, you'll see a showcase of YouTube Music's playlists.