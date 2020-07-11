YouTube Music puts more focus on personalized playlists

YouTube Music is upping its playlist game. It now offers many more personalized mixes tailored to your moods and activities. You'll see up to seven My Mix playlists on the Home screen, all of which are updated daily.

Each of them includes hours of music from a variety of artists, with a blend of old favorites and new songs that are thematically linked for you to (hopefully) enjoy. You can also check out a playlist called My Supermix that pulls together all of your music tastes and vibes together in one place. That playlist was previously called Your Mix.