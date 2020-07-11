Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: YouTube

YouTube Music puts more focus on personalized playlists

A new activity bar has filters for mood-centered playlists.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
YouTube Music mixes
YouTube

YouTube Music is upping its playlist game. It now offers many more personalized mixes tailored to your moods and activities. You'll see up to seven My Mix playlists on the Home screen, all of which are updated daily. 

Each of them includes hours of music from a variety of artists, with a blend of old favorites and new songs that are thematically linked for you to (hopefully) enjoy. You can also check out a playlist called My Supermix that pulls together all of your music tastes and vibes together in one place. That playlist was previously called Your Mix.

There are now also several activity and mood-oriented tabs in a bar at the top of the home screen, including "workout, "focus," "relax," and "commute." Tapping on one of those takes you to some more custom playlists and other recommendations. There are supermixes for those tabs as well, along with ones focused on genres.

Personalized playlists and recommendations have been important to the success of Spotify and other platforms. So, YouTube Music’s updates could make it a more viable music streaming option for some listeners. 

