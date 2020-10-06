YouTube Stories are going away on June 26th

creators can wave goodbye to Stories, as the service is killing off its version of the feature. Starting on June 26th, it'll no longer be possible to create a new YouTube Story. Any Stories you post before that date will vanish seven days after they're uploaded.
YouTube first said in late 2017 that it was testing the format (funnily enough, YouTube Stories were originally called ). The platform changed the name and it started the feature more broadly the following year.
We've seen many social platforms incorporate a Story feature over the last several years after Snapchat popularized the format, most notably Instagram. As with and , though, YouTube is ditching its take on the feature.
In truth, YouTube probably doesn't need both Stories and its TikTok-style , which aren't going anywhere anytime soon. The service also noted creators can use Community posts to share quick updates with their audiences. YouTube said that, among creators who use "posts and Stories, posts on average drive many times more comments and likes compared to Stories."