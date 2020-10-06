YouTube Stories are going away on June 26th Yet another addition to the Google graveyard.

YouTube creators can wave goodbye to Stories, as the service is killing off its version of the feature. Starting on June 26th, it'll no longer be possible to create a new YouTube Story. Any Stories you post before that date will vanish seven days after they're uploaded.

YouTube first said in late 2017 that it was testing the format (funnily enough, YouTube Stories were originally called "reels" ). The platform changed the name and it started rolling out the feature more broadly the following year.

We've seen many social platforms incorporate a Story feature over the last several years after Snapchat popularized the format, most notably Instagram. As with Twitter and LinkedIn , though, YouTube is ditching its take on the feature.