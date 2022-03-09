YouTube TV is testing 5.1-channel audio on Android TV and Roku

YouTube TV should soon add immersive sound to more platforms. The service is now testing 5.1-channel audio on Android TV (including Google TV) and Roku devices, and expects to make surround sound available on that hardware if all goes "smoothly." The company is still working on support for Apple TV, Fire TV and game consoles, so don't despair if your preferred platform is stuck with stereo.

At present, 5.1 audio requires either a "traditional" Chromecast (before Google TV) or a TV set from LG, Samsung or Vizio with a version of the YouTube TV app that runs at least Cobalt 20. The shows themselves need to offer surround sound, of course, but the enhancement should automatically kick in whenever it's available.

The addition is relatively late when Hulu, Sling TV and other cord cutter services have offered some form of 5.1-channel output for a while. This might give you a reason to try YouTube TV if the audio wasn't to your liking, though, and it'll help make the most of your home theater setup.