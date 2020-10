YouTube TV is ready for some fantasy football. With its Fantasy View feature, which is available today, you track how well your team is doing while you're watching games.

You'll need to link your NFL.com fantasy account to YouTube TV to keep an eye on your team there. Fantasy View only supports NFL.com fantasy leagues and not ones from Yahoo, ESPN and so on. The feature is mobile-only, at least for now, as it seems to be more of a second-screen experience.