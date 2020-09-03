Latest in Gear

Image credit: YouTube TV

YouTube TV adds NFL Network to its core lineup

It’s also offering a new Sports Plus add-on with NFL RedZone.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
YouTube TV adds NFL Network
YouTube TV

With football season right around the corner, YouTube TV is making some significant changes to its sports coverage. Beginning today, the NFL Network is available as part of the YouTube TV base membership. Football fans will be able to watch live games, popular shows, like NFL Total Access and NFL Now, and league events, like the NFL Draft and Super Bowl coverage.

YouTube TV is also offering a new Sports Plus add-on package. For an additional $10.99 per month, viewers will get NFL RedZone, Fox College Sports, GolTV, Fox Soccer Plus, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG and Stadium. Through the NFL app, NFL RedZone Pass 2020 costs $35, so for that savings alone, the price of the Sports Plus package is compelling.

These changes aren’t totally surprising. YouTube TV already has Turner Networks, NBA TV, NBA League Pass, MLB Network and MLB.tv. The platform seems committed to turning sports fans into cord cutters. Unfortunately, the price keeps increasing.

