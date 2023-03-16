YouTube TV raises prices to an outrageous $73 per month The hike is $8 above the previous going rate.

YouTube TV is getting another price hike, from $65 to $73. The company says new members will see the updated pricing starting today while existing subscribers will pay more beginning April 18th.

It’s the latest in a long line of YouTube TV price hikes. Before the latest increase, it had last raised them by $15 in June 2020. The service started at a mere $35 in 2017 and has ballooned incrementally as cord-cutting television has evolved from a scrappy disruptor to oh my god this costs $73 every single month.

A message sent this morning to YouTube TV subscribers reads, “As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in the quality of our service, we are updating our price to keep bringing you the best possible service.” In addition, the email notes that the service has dropped the cost of its 4K Plus add-on from $20 to $10 per month. The message also guides users to cancel their subscriptions if the new monthly fee pushes pricing out of their comfort zone.

Baseball fans may be especially peeved with the new price, as YouTube TV dropped MLB Network from its lineup last month after failing to reach a new agreement. Although the company kept the door open to eventually restoring the service, that has yet to materialize over six weeks later.