YouTube will allow unlimited simultaneous streams for NFL Sunday Ticket Subscribers were initially going to be restricted to two concurrent streams.

Folks who subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube next season may not have to worry about missing out on too much of the action. Initially, YouTube planned to limit the number of simultaneous streams to two per subscriber, despite there often being many more NFL games than that on a given regular season Sunday. Being limited to two streams seemingly wasn't going to be enough for many fans. As such, YouTube is lifting the limit to offer unlimited simultaneous streams.

"We heard your feedback that 2 concurrent streams just wasn’t enough for NFL Sunday Ticket, so we’re updating our product functionality to include unlimited streams at home for NFL Sunday Ticket," the YouTube TV team wrote on Reddit. "You and your household can also access 2 additional streams on the go."

For streaming on the go, you and your household will still have access to 2 additional streams.🏃‍♂️ — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) May 25, 2023

As 9to5 Google points out, YouTube TV uses certain signals, such as your network and specified home location, to determine a user's "home" location. That, and the on-the-go restriction, are likely in place to help YouTube minimize account sharing.

Google announced late last year that it secured the exclusive rights to Sunday Ticket for residential users starting in the 2023 season. DirecTV is still the Sunday Ticket provider for commercial use, such as in bars and restaurants.