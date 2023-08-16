YouTube's NFL Sunday Ticket includes live chat and highlights in Shorts A monthly payment option is now available in most states, while student plans are on the way.

Who's ready for some (bad opinions from the internet while you watch) football? YouTube has revealed some more NFL Sunday Ticket features for the upcoming season. As you watch games, you'll be able to view a live chat and read what other people think about a certain play or call. Live chat and polls will be available on both mobile and TVs.

YouTube users will be able to watch real-time NFL highlights on Shorts. On Sunday afternoons, these highlights will include a red Live ring around the channel's avatar, and clicking on this will take users to the NFL channel's Live tab. There, Sunday Ticket subscribers can decide which game (or games, thanks to the multiview options) to start watching.

One other thing that could be helpful for viewers is key plays, a handy YouTube TV feature that the platform is bringing over to Sunday Ticket. You'll be able to catch up on a game that you couldn't watch or check out big plays before joining the live action. This feature will only be available on TVs this season, which is the first under a multibillion-dollar, seven-year pact that YouTube has with the NFL for Sunday Ticket rights.

Naturally, YouTube is looking to recoup its investment on Sunday Ticket and it's now offering fans more ways to sign up. Starting today, there will be a monthly payment plan option for Sunday Ticket in most states to help fans spread the cost of a subscription over a longer period. It may take a few days before the option is available on YouTube and YouTube TV in your area.