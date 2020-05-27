Zipline will use its drones to deliver PPE to US healthcare workers

While drone delivery services are yet to become a practical reality in the consumer world, they’re already proving their mettle in terms of crisis response. After deploying its UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) in parts of Africa to facilitate medical care, Californian robotics company Zipline is now using its technology closer to home, to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

In partnership with Novant Health, Zipline’s drones will undertake 32-mile flights on two routes between Novant’s emergency drone fulfilment centre in Kannapolis, North Carolina, and its medical center in Huntersville. Each delivery will ferry personal protective gear and medical equipment to frontline healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients. The two companies were already in talks about a potential partnership prior to the coronavirus outbreak, but the escalating situation helped to catalyze the deal.