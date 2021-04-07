Facebook adds Zoom video calls to Portal for TVs

GoToMeeting is an option now, too.
Jon Fingas
04.07.21
@jonfingas

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
April 7th, 2021
Zoom video call on Facebook Portal TV
Facebook

It's now that much easier to hold a video call on a giant screen. Facebook has added support for Zoom and GoToMeeting calls on Portal TV, bringing the feature to the company's TV add-on months after it reached regular Portal devices. Both services will have a familiar experience if you've used them on other platforms, although Portal's subject tracking and voice enhancement will help if you need to move around or chat in a reverberation-filled living room.

It's a catch-up feature, although we'd add that Portal TV users got Netflix support that isn't an option on Facebook's smaller dedicated screens. And it's safe to say this could be very useful. While a possible end to the pandemic is in sight, many people are still stuck learning or working at home — this could help you chat with colleagues from the comfort of your couch, not to mention free up resources on your overworked laptop.

