Netflix now works on Facebook's Portal TV

If you have Facebook’s Portal TV device, you can now use it to stream Netflix shows and movies. The streaming giant had been a notable omission from a lineup that includes Amazon Prime Video, Showtime, Sling TV and, of course, Facebook Watch. Facebook is following Amazon (which just announced Netflix integration a couple of weeks ago) in bringing Netflix support to its smart displays.

The company also revealed a new remote for Portal TV. It has dedicated buttons for quick access to Netflix and Prime Video. The remote will start shipping with Portal TV devices starting today, and it’ll be available in stores in the coming weeks.