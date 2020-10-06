Latest in Entertainment

Netflix now works on Facebook's Portal TV

You can hop into Zoom calls on Portal smart displays too.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
57m ago
Netflix on Facebook's Portal TV
If you have Facebook’s Portal TV device, you can now use it to stream Netflix shows and movies. The streaming giant had been a notable omission from a lineup that includes Amazon Prime Video, Showtime, Sling TV and, of course, Facebook Watch. Facebook is following Amazon (which just announced Netflix integration a couple of weeks ago) in bringing Netflix support to its smart displays.

The company also revealed a new remote for Portal TV. It has dedicated buttons for quick access to Netflix and Prime Video. The remote will start shipping with Portal TV devices starting today, and it’ll be available in stores in the coming weeks.

On top of that, Portal devices now support Zoom calls with up to 25 people. Facebook said in August that it would integrate more video calling services into Portal.

The company also added Spanish (US) voice command support to Portal. The Story Time library will soon include more stories too, while Facebook is adding augmented reality support for four classic Dr. Seuss tales: Hop on Pop, Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?, The Foot Book and There’s a Wocket in my Pocket.

