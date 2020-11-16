Zoom adds additional security to fend off trolls

Zoom has added some more tools to help users tackle trolls. Hosts and co-hosts can pause meetings while they deal with someone who's being disruptive. When they suspend participant activities through the security icon in the top left of the screen, all breakout rooms will close, and Zoom will put video, audio, chat, screen sharing and recording on hold. After a host has reported the user in question, they can choose which aspects of the meeting to resume.

It’s not only meeting hosts and co-hosts who can report someone to Zoom's Trust & Safety team. Participants can now do so via the security icon too. These features are available in version 5.4.3 of the desktop and mobile apps. They'll arrive on the web and virtual desktop infrastructure clients later this year.