Uber turns your friends into destinations

The feature lets you unlock Uber-oriented Snapchat filters while you're riding, such as when you'll arrive or a surprise "mystery" filter. It's clearly a promo (the ETA filter has a prominent Uber logo), but it makes sense if you're already using Snapchat to talk to your friends -- they won't have to wonder how long they have to wait before you join them at the night club.

Both efforts represent a concerted effort to stand out at a time when Lyft, Gett and other ridesharing services frequently offer a similar core experience. In a sense, it shows what app-based hailing can do versus many taxis: you're not confined to asking for easily identifiable locations. That could be particularly important to Uber's plans for self-driving cars, since autonomous vehicles can't improvise on drop-off points like a human driver can.